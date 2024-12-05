Open Menu

Seminar On Drugs Awareness At Sargodha University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Seminar on drugs awareness at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Career Development Centre (CDC) at the University of Sargodha organised an drugs awareness seminar, titled 'Together We Fight', to stress the importance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good health and wellbeing).

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Faisalabad Assistant Director Muhammad Salman Hundal participated as the chief guest, while Officer CDC Masooma Zahra, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the event.

Salman Hundal said that drug abuse was a critical issue that not only destroyed individual health and lives but also pushed society toward dangerous threats.

He encouraged youth to focus on their life goals and the hard work required achieving them.

He highlighted that educational institutions serve as excellent platforms for raising awareness against drug abuse. “I urge young people to build self-confidence, and take responsibility to safeguard themselves from negative influences,” he concluded.

