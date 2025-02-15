Seminar On Early Cotton Sowing Held In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department, in collaboration with a private fertilizer company, organized a mega seminar on early cotton cultivation here on Saturday.
The seminar was attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly Rana Muhammad Saleem, Malik Lal Muhammad Joiya, and former MPA Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo participated as the chief guest, while more than 2,000 farmers attended the event.
Addressing the seminar, Agriculture Secretary Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo emphasized that cotton holds a crucial place in the national economy. This year, a target of one million acres has been set for early cotton cultivation. He said that all possible resources and measures were being utilized to achieve this goal, with approximately 40 percent of the total target to be cultivated in the Multan division.
The process of early cotton sowing has officially commenced today. The Punjab Agriculture Secretary also announced that the Chief Minister has approved a financial assistance package of Rs 25,000 for farmers adopting early cotton cultivation.
Additionally, agricultural scientists have been assigned a special task to develop climate-smart cotton varieties. Experts have been tasked with discovering varieties capable of yielding at least 40 maunds per acre.
He said that practical steps are being taken to ensure affordable access to quality agricultural inputs. All stakeholders must play an active role in achieving the early cotton sowing target. The availability of high-yield cotton seeds in the market is being ensured, and the private sector's cooperation in the awareness campaign is commendable. The success of the cotton production target depends on the full cooperation of farmers.
The seminar was attended by Directors General of Agriculture Abdul Hameed, and Dr. Amir Rasool, consultant to the Agriculture Department Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali and Dr. Asif Ali, President of Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar, and FAS Manager Dr. Saeed Iqbal, along with a large number of farmers.
Recent Stories
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cloudy forecast for Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Mansoor Khan for sustainable afforestation and biodiversity conservation to combat climate change5 minutes ago
-
Endo Prime Symposium 2025 concludes in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
Seminar on early cotton sowing held in Multan5 minutes ago
-
Chitral team triumphs in Buzkashi at Horse & Cattle Show5 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves upper age relaxation for govt jobs, clears 2 bills5 minutes ago
-
542nd birth anniversary of Mughal Empire Founder Zahiruddin Babur commemorated5 minutes ago
-
GPI aims at introducing best practices in agriculture: Maryam Nawaz5 minutes ago
-
Scholar from Malakand successfully defended research on AI security risks6 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates MVA system, PayMir for fee for vehicle registration16 minutes ago
-
Awais expresses condolences over Ranipur road accident16 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority; DIG Islamabad16 minutes ago