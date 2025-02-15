Seminar on early cotton sowing held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department, in collaboration with a private fertilizer company, organized a mega seminar on early cotton cultivation here on Saturday.

The seminar was attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly Rana Muhammad Saleem, Malik Lal Muhammad Joiya, and former MPA Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo participated as the chief guest, while more than 2,000 farmers attended the event.

Addressing the seminar, Agriculture Secretary Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo emphasized that cotton holds a crucial place in the national economy. This year, a target of one million acres has been set for early cotton cultivation. He said that all possible resources and measures were being utilized to achieve this goal, with approximately 40 percent of the total target to be cultivated in the Multan division.

The process of early cotton sowing has officially commenced today. The Punjab Agriculture Secretary also announced that the Chief Minister has approved a financial assistance package of Rs 25,000 for farmers adopting early cotton cultivation.

Additionally, agricultural scientists have been assigned a special task to develop climate-smart cotton varieties. Experts have been tasked with discovering varieties capable of yielding at least 40 maunds per acre.

He said that practical steps are being taken to ensure affordable access to quality agricultural inputs. All stakeholders must play an active role in achieving the early cotton sowing target. The availability of high-yield cotton seeds in the market is being ensured, and the private sector's cooperation in the awareness campaign is commendable. The success of the cotton production target depends on the full cooperation of farmers.

The seminar was attended by Directors General of Agriculture Abdul Hameed, and Dr. Amir Rasool, consultant to the Agriculture Department Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali and Dr. Asif Ali, President of Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar, and FAS Manager Dr. Saeed Iqbal, along with a large number of farmers.