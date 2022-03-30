Seminar on 'Early Detection and timely Referral of Newborns' held at LUMHS

A one-day seminar 'Early Detection and timely Referral of Newborns' was organized by the Pediatric Department of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) held here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A one-day seminar 'Early Detection and timely Referral of Newborns' was organized by the Pediatric Department of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) held here on Wednesday.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan in a statement said that the doctors and professors of LUMHS were always engaged in performing their duties."Caring for newborns is very important because young children are like flowers," he said.

The chairperson of Pediatric Department Prof. Shazia Memon said that premature birth of children and its complications were the major cause of infant mortality. Memon said that early diagnosis of neonatal disease and immediate referral to good hospitals would reduce infant mortality.

Professor Salma Sheikh, Professor of Pediatric Bilawal Medical College said that 16,000 babies were born every day in Pakistan while 42 of them die within a month. She said that if they were treated on time and facilitated in a better way, the infant mortality rate could be reduced.

Professor Chetan Das said that special care is taken after the birth of a child.

In some places, babies were delivered by midwives, which was dangerous for both mother and baby, he warned.

Prof. Hassan Memon, Prof. Aslam Memon and others also addressed on the occasion.