Open Menu

Seminar On Easy Loan At Sargodha Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

In collaboration with the divisional administration, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Department Punjab, an awareness seminar was held at the Sargodha Arts Council Complex on easy loans for starting small businesses, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) In collaboration with the divisional administration, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Department Punjab, an awareness seminar was held at the Sargodha Arts Council Complex on easy loans for starting small businesses, here on Thursday.

A fair was also arranged to harness the activity. The chief guest was Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali.

SBP Additional Director Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Director Agriculture, President of Avon Industry and Trade Sajid Tarar, representatives of all banks, traders, farmers, students of Sargodha University and common citizens attended the seminar.

Counters of all banks were set up at the fair, where men and women interested in small business were registered and they were informed about issuance of loans.

The deputy commissioner said the State Bank of Pakistan's programme to provide loans on easy terms to small entrepreneurs was a good initiative. He said, "For development of agriculture, trade and business, women and farmers should work as a movement.

Loan schemes to farmers for purchase of crops, livestock, construction of godowns for storing agricultural produce would have far-reaching results." The DC said cattle rearers must take advantage of the loan scheme and play their role in development of the country by increasing production of milk and meat. "Similarly, farmers should benefit from the bank loan scheme so that they get rid of the intervention of middlemen, he added.

SBP Additional Director Dr. Mohammad Saleem said due to policies of the State Bank, inflation had started to decrease gradually in the country. He said, "State Bank is engaged in the promotion of digital banking in the country and in this regard licenses have been issued to five digital banks. The State Bank is trying to start Islamic banking in the country by 2027 in light of the orders of the Federal Shariat Court." He briefed the audience about various ongoing operations of State Bank and especially the policy formulated regarding freelancers."

Related Topics

Loan Business State Bank Of Pakistan Punjab Agriculture Bank Sargodha Chamber Women Commerce All From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate call

2 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

2 minutes ago
 EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax r ..

EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax ruling

3 minutes ago
 Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter ..

Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter point to 4.5pc

3 minutes ago
 Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends ..

Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends losses

3 minutes ago
 Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

3 minutes ago
Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in ..

Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in Europe

3 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead P ..

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead Pakistan women's team

40 minutes ago
 PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

45 minutes ago
 Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of relig ..

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Z ..

1 hour ago
 APHC welcomes OIC’s statement about Indian SC ve ..

APHC welcomes OIC’s statement about Indian SC verdict against special status o ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Te ..

Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Test series opener

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan