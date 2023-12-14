Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

In collaboration with the divisional administration, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Department Punjab, an awareness seminar was held at the Sargodha Arts Council Complex on easy loans for starting small businesses, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) In collaboration with the divisional administration, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Department Punjab, an awareness seminar was held at the Sargodha Arts Council Complex on easy loans for starting small businesses, here on Thursday.

A fair was also arranged to harness the activity. The chief guest was Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali.

SBP Additional Director Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Director Agriculture, President of Avon Industry and Trade Sajid Tarar, representatives of all banks, traders, farmers, students of Sargodha University and common citizens attended the seminar.

Counters of all banks were set up at the fair, where men and women interested in small business were registered and they were informed about issuance of loans.

The deputy commissioner said the State Bank of Pakistan's programme to provide loans on easy terms to small entrepreneurs was a good initiative. He said, "For development of agriculture, trade and business, women and farmers should work as a movement.

Loan schemes to farmers for purchase of crops, livestock, construction of godowns for storing agricultural produce would have far-reaching results." The DC said cattle rearers must take advantage of the loan scheme and play their role in development of the country by increasing production of milk and meat. "Similarly, farmers should benefit from the bank loan scheme so that they get rid of the intervention of middlemen, he added.

SBP Additional Director Dr. Mohammad Saleem said due to policies of the State Bank, inflation had started to decrease gradually in the country. He said, "State Bank is engaged in the promotion of digital banking in the country and in this regard licenses have been issued to five digital banks. The State Bank is trying to start Islamic banking in the country by 2027 in light of the orders of the Federal Shariat Court." He briefed the audience about various ongoing operations of State Bank and especially the policy formulated regarding freelancers."