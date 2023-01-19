UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'effects Of Growing Population' Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Seminar on 'effects of growing population' held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar on 'effects of rapidly growing population' was organized in collaboration with the population welfare department and health department at TMO Hall Sillanwali, here on Thursday.

Addressing the seminar, Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Rai Khizr Hayat Bhatti said that rapidly growing population was causing various problems in the society such as unemployment, poverty etc. We had to adopt precautionary measures set by population welfare department in order to overcome the population, he added.

Apart from government institutions, pubic support specially the role of ulema, religious scholars was very important in order to control rampant increase in population, he said.

Speaking at the seminar, District Officer Population Welfare Department Malik Aftab Awan informed about the aims and objectives of the department and the facilities being provided to married couples in the district.

He said that the population welfare department had been conducting awareness programs, seminars for the awareness of general public.

The District Officer urged the citizens to cooperate and follow the guidelines of the department so that increasing population could be controlled.

Officers of health department and a large number of citizens participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

Population Welfare Married Sillanwali From Government

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

1 minute ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

13 minutes ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.