Seminar on 'effects of growing population' held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar on 'effects of rapidly growing population' was organized in collaboration with the population welfare department and health department at TMO Hall Sillanwali, here on Thursday.

Addressing the seminar, Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Rai Khizr Hayat Bhatti said that rapidly growing population was causing various problems in the society such as unemployment, poverty etc. We had to adopt precautionary measures set by population welfare department in order to overcome the population, he added.

Apart from government institutions, pubic support specially the role of ulema, religious scholars was very important in order to control rampant increase in population, he said.

Speaking at the seminar, District Officer Population Welfare Department Malik Aftab Awan informed about the aims and objectives of the department and the facilities being provided to married couples in the district.

He said that the population welfare department had been conducting awareness programs, seminars for the awareness of general public.

The District Officer urged the citizens to cooperate and follow the guidelines of the department so that increasing population could be controlled.

Officers of health department and a large number of citizens participated in the seminar.