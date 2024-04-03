Seminar on empowering youth of merged districts through leadership development held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Elevate Chapter on Wednesday presented a transformative seminar, "Empowering Youth of FATA through Leadership Development," held at FATA University, FR Kohat.

The event, organized by M. Ihtisham Afridi, an English Access Alumni from FATA University, was a remarkable initiative aimed at fostering leadership skills among the youth of FATA.

Sahibzada Aamir Khalil, the esteemed Country President of PUAN/KP Chapter, graced the occasion as the guest speaker, enlightening the attendees with his invaluable insights and experiences. The seminar, divided into two phases, also witnessed another successful session at the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Hayatabad, Peshawar, on January 25, 2024.

The seminar adopted a panel talk format, wherein the moderator engaged panelists in discussions on pertinent topics.

Following the enlightening panel talks, an interactive question and answer session provided an opportunity for the audience to engage with the guest speakers, fostering meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas.

The event received overwhelming acclaim, with participants expressing deep appreciation for the initiative. Particularly, students from FATA University lauded the efforts of PUAN towards nurturing leadership qualities among the youth of FATA. Their enthusiasm and eagerness for more such activities in FATA University underscored the impact of Elevate's endeavors.

In a gesture of appreciation and recognition, lunch boxes and certificates were distributed among the participants, further commemorating their active participation and commitment to leadership development.

Elevate Chapter extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, esteemed guest speakers, and collaborators for their unwavering support and contribution to the success of this endeavor. Together, we continue to empower and uplift the youth of FATA, fostering a brighter future for generations to come.