Seminar On Empowering Youth Of Merged Districts Through Leadership Development Held
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Elevate Chapter on Wednesday presented a transformative seminar, "Empowering Youth of FATA through Leadership Development," held at FATA University, FR Kohat.
The event, organized by M. Ihtisham Afridi, an English Access Alumni from FATA University, was a remarkable initiative aimed at fostering leadership skills among the youth of FATA.
Sahibzada Aamir Khalil, the esteemed Country President of PUAN/KP Chapter, graced the occasion as the guest speaker, enlightening the attendees with his invaluable insights and experiences. The seminar, divided into two phases, also witnessed another successful session at the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Hayatabad, Peshawar, on January 25, 2024.
The seminar adopted a panel talk format, wherein the moderator engaged panelists in discussions on pertinent topics.
Following the enlightening panel talks, an interactive question and answer session provided an opportunity for the audience to engage with the guest speakers, fostering meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas.
The event received overwhelming acclaim, with participants expressing deep appreciation for the initiative. Particularly, students from FATA University lauded the efforts of PUAN towards nurturing leadership qualities among the youth of FATA. Their enthusiasm and eagerness for more such activities in FATA University underscored the impact of Elevate's endeavors.
In a gesture of appreciation and recognition, lunch boxes and certificates were distributed among the participants, further commemorating their active participation and commitment to leadership development.
Elevate Chapter extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, esteemed guest speakers, and collaborators for their unwavering support and contribution to the success of this endeavor. Together, we continue to empower and uplift the youth of FATA, fostering a brighter future for generations to come.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police accelerate operation against electricity theft2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews implementation of solid waste management system across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas2 minutes ago
-
GCUF announces result of master level degree programmes2 minutes ago
-
President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singapore12 minutes ago
-
Narowal DC visits 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaar'12 minutes ago
-
Man held with kites12 minutes ago
-
Policemen injured in Dera receive relief cheques12 minutes ago
-
Power to remain suspended from Balakot Grid12 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping gains momentum in city markets22 minutes ago
-
Food department Kohat cracks down against illegal profiteering32 minutes ago
-
ADC Dir Lower visits Talash Bazaar32 minutes ago