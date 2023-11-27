Seminar on "Ending Violence against Women" held

A seminar on the topic of "Ending Violence against Women" was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women, Faisalabad on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A seminar on the topic of "Ending Violence against Women" was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women, Faisalabad on Monday.

Manager Kanwal Shahzadi, Social Welfare Officer Sanam Zahra, Law Officer Zahid Ali Shakir, Assistant Sadia Maqsood and a large number of women participated.

Manager Kanwal Shahzadi said that the government was working day and night to end violence against women and in this regard, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center had been given the status of women's protection center.

She urged the women to take special care for their health and get their medical check-ups on time and start treatment in case of any illness.

She also urged them to emphasize on the education and training of their daughters and let them stand on their own feet.

A walk was also held after the seminar.