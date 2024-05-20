Open Menu

Seminar On ‘Equal Citizenship Rights For Religious Minorities’ Held At Tando Jam Agriculture University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Seminar on ‘Equal citizenship rights for religious minorities’ held at Tando Jam Agriculture University

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) , Regional Office here on Monday organized a seminar on ‘Equal citizenship rights for religious minorities’ at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) , Regional Office here on Monday organized a seminar on ‘Equal citizenship rights for religious minorities’ at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Regional Coordinator (HRCP) Ghufrana Arain in her address apprised of the complaint cell of the commission and procedure for registering complaints regarding violations of human rights.

Catholic leader Dr. Daniel Fayaz said that humans were supreme and above all creatures so that our attitude could remain the same despite all circumstances.

He stressed the need for giving due respect to every religion and people belonging to various faiths as they were the builders of future and changeable force as cohesive and justified society could be developed through such gestures.

Senior Professor and Social Activist, Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that Sindh Agricultural University always focused on becoming socially active.

Programme Adviser HRCP Regional office , Imdad Chandio urged that an active national commission and task force should be established in accordance with the 2014 verdict of Supreme Court judge Tasaduq Hussain Jilani.

He said that Sindh had always remained the soil of different religions and faiths and religious cohesion also existed in the province which was also highlighted by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his speech on the floor of legislative assembly emphasizing upon respect of religion.

HRCP Council Member Saleem Jarwar also spoke on the occasion while students expressed their views.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Supreme Court Muhammad Ali Jinnah Agriculture Same Tando Jam Citizenship All

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

3 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over P ..

Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death

3 minutes ago
 All institutions should work within their constitu ..

All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

15 minutes ago
 Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iran ..

Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

7 minutes ago
 Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's propos ..

Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..

7 minutes ago
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establi ..

Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..

7 minutes ago
 Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

7 minutes ago
 Determination, high morale of policemen valuable a ..

Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO

7 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gi ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..

11 minutes ago
 Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City futu ..

Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future

11 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven ..

Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan