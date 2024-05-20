Seminar on ‘Equal citizenship rights for religious minorities’ held at Tando Jam Agriculture University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) , Regional Office here on Monday organized a seminar on ‘Equal citizenship rights for religious minorities’ at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Regional Coordinator (HRCP) Ghufrana Arain in her address apprised of the complaint cell of the commission and procedure for registering complaints regarding violations of human rights.

Catholic leader Dr. Daniel Fayaz said that humans were supreme and above all creatures so that our attitude could remain the same despite all circumstances.

He stressed the need for giving due respect to every religion and people belonging to various faiths as they were the builders of future and changeable force as cohesive and justified society could be developed through such gestures.

Senior Professor and Social Activist, Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that Sindh Agricultural University always focused on becoming socially active.

Programme Adviser HRCP Regional office , Imdad Chandio urged that an active national commission and task force should be established in accordance with the 2014 verdict of Supreme Court judge Tasaduq Hussain Jilani.

He said that Sindh had always remained the soil of different religions and faiths and religious cohesion also existed in the province which was also highlighted by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his speech on the floor of legislative assembly emphasizing upon respect of religion.

HRCP Council Member Saleem Jarwar also spoke on the occasion while students expressed their views.

