Seminar on ''Federal Tax Ombudsman" held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Industries on Friday organized an awareness seminar regarding 'Federal Tax Ombudsman'.

The seminar was chaired by President Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Industry Dr Imtiaz Dogar in which Advisor incharge Federal Tax Ombudsman Pakistan Dr Muhammad Akram Khan participated.

While briefing, Adviser-in-charge said that tax collection was fundamental to run the state.He added that the federal tax ombudsman institution was playing its role to resolve all the tax complaints of the traders and to make the tax system transparent and easier.

Dr Akram praised the performance of Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Industries and said that the Chamber was providing facilities to the SME sector, cottage industries, women entrepreneurs and IT sector.

President Sargodha Chamber highlighted the priorities and efforts of the Chamber to the participants.He said that the business community had the right to be treated fairly and the grievances of the businessmen should be redressed immediately.

