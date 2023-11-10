Seminar on ‘Fikr-e-Iqbal’ held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A seminar titled ‘Fikr-e-Iqbal’ and drawing competitions was held in connection with ‘Iqbal Day’ at Punjab Council of Arts here on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Chaudhary was the chief guest while Dr Abdul Sattar, Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak and Dr Riaz Majeed highlighted Allama Iqbal's achievements.

In drawing competitions, Momin stood first, Tania Abid second and Maria remained third.

Certificates and prizes were also distributed among winners.