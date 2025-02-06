Open Menu

Seminar On Fog, Environment Pollution Held In GCGC Gulbahar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Seminar on fog, environment pollution held in GCGC Gulbahar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Department of Zoology here on Thursday organized an awareness seminar on fog and its environmental impacts in Government City Girls College (GCGC) Gulbahar, Peshawar. T

The seminar was attended was attended by a large number of faculty members and students, including the college principal.

Primary objective of the event was to raise awareness among faculty members and students about fog, its contribution to environmental pollution and its harmful effects on human health.

College Principal, Professor Rabia Sikandar appreciated the Department of Zoology for taking the initiative to organize the seminar. She also suggested holding of such activities in future to aware people about hazards and harmful effects of pollution.

She also principal distributed certificates among the students who participated in declamation contest on fog and environmental pollution.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Gr ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fuj ..

Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

17 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globa ..

Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..

32 minutes ago
 G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

47 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

47 minutes ago
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

56 minutes ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

56 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

1 hour ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

1 hour ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan