Seminar on fog, environment pollution held in GCGC Gulbahar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Department of Zoology here on Thursday organized an awareness seminar on fog and its environmental impacts in Government City Girls College (GCGC) Gulbahar, Peshawar. T

The seminar was attended was attended by a large number of faculty members and students, including the college principal.

Primary objective of the event was to raise awareness among faculty members and students about fog, its contribution to environmental pollution and its harmful effects on human health.

College Principal, Professor Rabia Sikandar appreciated the Department of Zoology for taking the initiative to organize the seminar. She also suggested holding of such activities in future to aware people about hazards and harmful effects of pollution.

She also principal distributed certificates among the students who participated in declamation contest on fog and environmental pollution.

