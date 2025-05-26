Open Menu

Seminar On 'Food Safety Awareness' Held:

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Seminar on 'Food Safety Awareness' held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Training School conducted a special seminar at Government Girls High School on Monday to raise awareness among students about food safety and common health concerns during the summer.

PFA experts Ayesha Irtaza and Abdullah Zulfiqar led the session, educating over 65 students and teachers on the importance of maintaining a clean, balanced diet and staying hydrated during hot weather. Attendees were advised to consume 8 to 10 glasses of water daily and make hygienic food choices.

The school principal appreciated the initiative and encouraged the continuation of such informative activities. A PFA spokesperson confirmed that similar awareness sessions were planned in other educational institutions to promote healthy living among youth.

Recent Stories

Kristoffer Reitan wins in play-off after course re ..

Kristoffer Reitan wins in play-off after course record

16 minutes ago
 Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB p ..

Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB policy shapes the eurozone’s ..

17 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best ..

Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year

1 hour ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai

Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile

2 hours ago
 ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results ..

ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results with over US$2.3 billion net p ..

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrati ..

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025

5 hours ago
 African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking ..

African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day

10 hours ago
 UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qata ..

UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

13 hours ago
 UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar

UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan