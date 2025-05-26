Seminar on 'Food Safety Awareness' held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Training School conducted a special seminar at Government Girls High School on Monday to raise awareness among students about food safety and common health concerns during the summer.

PFA experts Ayesha Irtaza and Abdullah Zulfiqar led the session, educating over 65 students and teachers on the importance of maintaining a clean, balanced diet and staying hydrated during hot weather. Attendees were advised to consume 8 to 10 glasses of water daily and make hygienic food choices.

The school principal appreciated the initiative and encouraged the continuation of such informative activities. A PFA spokesperson confirmed that similar awareness sessions were planned in other educational institutions to promote healthy living among youth.