Seminar On Food Safety Held

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:12 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Council on Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority in collaboration with Pepsi Co Pakistan jointly organized a seminar titled 'Food Safety; A Collaborative Approach' here on Thursday.

The event aimed at raising awareness about food safety served as a forum for collaboration amongst some of the key stakeholders in the food value chain.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi was the chief guest at the seminar which was attended by over 100 participants and had representation from government bodies, academia, industry and trade associations.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial food minister said that food safety was a serious issue and a meaningful resolution would require a concerted effort from all the stakeholders.

He said the provincial government through Food Safety and Halal Food Authority had been working tirelessly to raise awareness on food safety across the province.

PCSIR DG Farid Ullah Khan said "Economic losses are directly linked with failure in Food Safety but can be overcome by using modern techniques."He especially mentioned that PCSIR Peshawar was located at an ideal position regarding the agriculture products as there are several foods and herbal processing units in its vicinity. Peshawar was also a dry port and hub of imports and exports of the food and herbal products to the Gulf countries, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries. He said that we would avail maximum benefits from such pivotal location to add to our foreign exchange reserves.

