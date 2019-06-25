UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On "Future Of Accident Investigations" Held

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:03 PM

Seminar on

Special safety measures were required to be reviewed in all public institutions to prevent loss of lives in accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Special safety measures were required to be reviewed in all public institutions to prevent loss of lives in accidents.

This was unanimous resolve of the speakers who presented their papers at international safety awareness seminar on "Future of Accident Investigations" at Air University here on Tuesday.

The seminar was sponsored by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan International Airline (PIA), National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), Air University, National Highway Authority (NHA) and a private sector company 3M.

Society of Air Safety Investigations Pakistan (SASI-Pakistan), president Wg Cdr (Rtd) Syed Naseem Ahmed, in his concluding speech said the cockpit had most complicated environment and the pilots had a huge responsibility of passengers' safety.

He said mental health of the pilot was important because he had to take sudden decisions correctly otherwise it could result in catastrophe.

He stressed upon the Safety Investigation Board (SIB) should be independent while all the investigation reports of air crashes should be published in time and the public should had a perception that the investigations were conducted by trained and competent persons.

Wg Cdr (Rtd) Syed Naseem Ahmed said: "It was the duty of the public representatives in the parliament to make sure that investigations whether in aviation or other fields of transportation should be conducted by competent persons and be made public in time."He was of the view that the headquarters of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) should not be shifted to Islamabad from Karachi.

A large number of students, faculties, general public and experts from aviation industry attended the seminar

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Accident Islamabad Police Motorway Parliament Company NHA All From Industry PIA

Recent Stories

UK Halts Riot Gear Export to Hong Kong, Urges Prob ..

22 minutes ago

Clive Lloyd calls for West Indies tons to match ta ..

22 minutes ago

Most migrants drowned off Spain coast never found: ..

22 minutes ago

US Navy Satellite to Test Earth Magnetic Field as ..

25 minutes ago

Legal framework to be finalized to strengthen Pak- ..

25 minutes ago

UK to Continue Cooperation With Iraq in Security, ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.