Seminar On "Future Of Accident Investigations" Held

Special safety measures were required to be reviewed in all public institutions to prevent loss of lives in accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Special safety measures were required to be reviewed in all public institutions to prevent loss of lives in accidents.

This was unanimous resolve of the speakers who presented their papers at international safety awareness seminar on "Future of Accident Investigations" at Air University here on Tuesday.

The seminar was sponsored by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan International Airline (PIA), National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), Air University, National Highway Authority (NHA) and a private sector company 3M.

Society of Air Safety Investigations Pakistan (SASI-Pakistan), president Wg Cdr (Rtd) Syed Naseem Ahmed, in his concluding speech said the cockpit had most complicated environment and the pilots had a huge responsibility of passengers' safety.

He said mental health of the pilot was important because he had to take sudden decisions correctly otherwise it could result in catastrophe.

He stressed upon the Safety Investigation Board (SIB) should be independent while all the investigation reports of air crashes should be published in time and the public should had a perception that the investigations were conducted by trained and competent persons.

Wg Cdr (Rtd) Syed Naseem Ahmed said: "It was the duty of the public representatives in the parliament to make sure that investigations whether in aviation or other fields of transportation should be conducted by competent persons and be made public in time."He was of the view that the headquarters of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) should not be shifted to Islamabad from Karachi.

A large number of students, faculties, general public and experts from aviation industry attended the seminar