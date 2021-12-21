Seminar on 'Future of aviation in Pakistan'

The University of Sialkot (USKT) and Aviators Club of Aviation Management Department arranged an exclusive session on aviation industry title "Future of Aviation in Pakistan".

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The University of Sialkot (USKT) and Aviators Club of Aviation Management Department arranged an exclusive session on aviation industry title "Future of Aviation in Pakistan".

The seminar was attended by Suhail Farooq, chief operating officer, Karachi, as chief guest and Azkar-ul-Haque, former airport manager and principal CAA Training Institute, Hydrabad, as the guest speakers.

The participants shared their experiences and industry insight with the future aviators of University of Sialkot (USKT).

Later on, the guests had a detailed meeting with the deans, directors, faculty members and interacted with students during their special visit to USKT.

The speakers said that Pakistan had great potential for aviation industry and aviation related academic courses were giant leap forward to the boom of aviation in Pakistan.