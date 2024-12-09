Seminar on "Gender-Based Violence" held at BZU

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Institute of Social and Cultural Studies in collaboration with Hope Alive Welfare Organization conducted a seminar titled "Gender-Based Violence" at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,the seminar featured by Professor Dr. Tahir Mehmood,Director of the social and cultural studies department,Imrana Suleman,President of Hope Alive Welfare Organization,Assistant Professor Altaf Ghani,Tahira Najam,Zahra Sajjad and Shaista Bukhari.

Addressing the participants,Additional Secretary South Punjab,Farooq Dogar said that economic empowerment equips women with the strength to escape abusive environments and fight for their rights.

The seminar highlighted the various issues of violence against women and children, emphasizing the need for education, employment, and legal assistance to support the women. He shared insight on how collective societal efforts can foster a safer and more equitable society.

Mr. Dogar further stressed that gender-based violence was a critical issue requiring immediate attention.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives by the South Punjab Secretariat,including the establishment of the region's first "Anti-Rape Crisis Cell" at Nishtar Hospital,Multan and the operationalization of the first violence against women center in the city.

Plans to expand similar facilities to Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were also announced,he added.

They emphasized the importance of research, awareness and community-driven initiatives to combat gender-based violence effectively.

The event concluded with a strong call for collaboration among government institutions,educational establishments, and welfare organizations to eradicate violence against women and children and promote a culture of safety and empowerment.