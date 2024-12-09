Open Menu

Seminar On "Gender-Based Violence" Held At BZU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Seminar on "Gender-Based Violence" held at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Institute of Social and Cultural Studies in collaboration with Hope Alive Welfare Organization conducted a seminar titled "Gender-Based Violence" at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,the seminar featured by Professor Dr. Tahir Mehmood,Director of the social and cultural studies department,Imrana Suleman,President of Hope Alive Welfare Organization,Assistant Professor Altaf Ghani,Tahira Najam,Zahra Sajjad and Shaista Bukhari.

Addressing the participants,Additional Secretary South Punjab,Farooq Dogar said that economic empowerment equips women with the strength to escape abusive environments and fight for their rights.

The seminar highlighted the various issues of violence against women and children, emphasizing the need for education, employment, and legal assistance to support the women. He shared insight on how collective societal efforts can foster a safer and more equitable society.

Mr. Dogar further stressed that gender-based violence was a critical issue requiring immediate attention.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives by the South Punjab Secretariat,including the establishment of the region's first "Anti-Rape Crisis Cell" at Nishtar Hospital,Multan and the operationalization of the first violence against women center in the city.

Plans to expand similar facilities to Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were also announced,he added.

They emphasized the importance of research, awareness and community-driven initiatives to combat gender-based violence effectively.

The event concluded with a strong call for collaboration among government institutions,educational establishments, and welfare organizations to eradicate violence against women and children and promote a culture of safety and empowerment.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahauddin Zakariya University Women Event Government Employment

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan