Seminar on Gender discrimination held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Training workshop on the topic of Gender discrimination held, in Sukkur District Women's Bar Sukkur on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, District and Sessions Judge,Sukkur, Amjad Ali Bohio, said that there are many fluctuations in gender discrimination cases therefore, the accused are not punished. There is only one DNA laboratory in Hyderabad, he said and added that more than half of the burden of Sindh is on one laboratory. Cases are pending due to non-receipt of DNA report, he said.

Advocate, Agha Yawar, the host of the session, said that when it comes to gender, males, females and transgender people come, we have to close the gender gap and then the society will change.

President of the District Bar Association, Zafar Mangi said that in most of the offices, bosses treat girls not like their daughters but like wives, telling them why the phone was off, why they did not pick up the phone.

Incharge of Sukkur Women's Cell, Rukhsana Mangi said that the women who come to us are getting justice.

Senior lawyers Ali Haider Ada, Advocate Yasmeen Chachar, Advocate Paras Bugti, Advocate Fatima Bhatti, Advocate Shahnawaz Shar and others also addressed on the occasion.