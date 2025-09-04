Seminar On Gender Responsive Community Led Early Warning Systems Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The participants of a one-day regional seminar here on Thursday highlighted the role of gender-responsive community-led early warning systems in preventing violent extremism.
Organized by PAIMAN Alumni Trust, the seminar was attended by lawmakers, government officials, academics, religious scholars, youth and civil society representatives.
Speaking at the opening session of the event, chairperson of PAIMAN Alumni Trust, Shafqat Mehmood introduced the Gender-Responsive Early Warning and Response System (GREWER), which has already been piloted in Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber districts.
He said the model empowers local communities as first responders through referral mechanisms and coordination with government institutions. He also unveiled “Shrang,” a mobile application developed for PAIMAN’s field teams. He said that the app was useful for responding to violent extremism as well as natural disasters such as floods.
Additional Inspector General of Police KP, Muhammad Ali Babakhel said that early warning approaches are absent from police training curricula. He assured to circulate PAIMAN’s guidelines among security agencies.
Babakhel added that allocating even a fraction of counter-terrorism spending toward prevention could significantly enhance the country’s resilience.
Dr. Qibla Ayaz narrated some stories from Islamic history to establish the religious basis for early warning systems.
Fazal Elahi, a member of KP Assembly said that closer collaboration between government and local communities was required for prevention of extremis practices.
Kashif Khan of the KP Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism shared research findings. He said that community development initiatives help reduce radicalization risks.
Educator Bushra Haider spoke about her school’s peace education program launched in 2011. She termed it a sustainable way to instill empathy and responsibility in students and reduce susceptibility to extremist ideologies.
Mossarat Qadeem, Executive Director PAIMAN in her concluding remarks, urged for stronger partnerships between civil society, law enforcement and social protection services to institutionalize the gender-responsive early warning and response system. “Civil society brings trust at the grassroots, while the government provides the mandate. Together, we can build a system that prevents violent extremism before it takes root,” she said.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO visits security personnel injured in FC line attack4 minutes ago
-
Nutrition camp established in Afghan holding camp Landikotal4 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues landslide alert for Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir4 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes resumption of Etihad Airline flight operation from Peshawar4 minutes ago
-
69 rescued during urban flooding in Gujrat4 minutes ago
-
Open court organized in Mankera: DPO Bhakkar4 minutes ago
-
Seminar on gender responsive community led early warning systems held4 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman reviews performance of teaching hospitals4 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys in 83 cities to evaluate telecom, broadband services14 minutes ago
-
SC unhappy with KP police for arresting patient of spinal cord14 minutes ago
-
CDA holds balloting for Christian employees for sacred trip to Vatican14 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt to launch M10 Motorway, other mega projects in Sindh: Raja Ansari24 minutes ago