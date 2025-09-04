Seminar on gender responsive community led early warning systems held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The participants of a one-day regional seminar here on Thursday highlighted the role of gender-responsive community-led early warning systems in preventing violent extremism.

Organized by PAIMAN Alumni Trust, the seminar was attended by lawmakers, government officials, academics, religious scholars, youth and civil society representatives.

Speaking at the opening session of the event, chairperson of PAIMAN Alumni Trust, Shafqat Mehmood introduced the Gender-Responsive Early Warning and Response System (GREWER), which has already been piloted in Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

He said the model empowers local communities as first responders through referral mechanisms and coordination with government institutions. He also unveiled “Shrang,” a mobile application developed for PAIMAN’s field teams. He said that the app was useful for responding to violent extremism as well as natural disasters such as floods.

Additional Inspector General of Police KP, Muhammad Ali Babakhel said that early warning approaches are absent from police training curricula. He assured to circulate PAIMAN’s guidelines among security agencies.

Babakhel added that allocating even a fraction of counter-terrorism spending toward prevention could significantly enhance the country’s resilience.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz narrated some stories from Islamic history to establish the religious basis for early warning systems.

Fazal Elahi, a member of KP Assembly said that closer collaboration between government and local communities was required for prevention of extremis practices.

Kashif Khan of the KP Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism shared research findings. He said that community development initiatives help reduce radicalization risks.

Educator Bushra Haider spoke about her school’s peace education program launched in 2011. She termed it a sustainable way to instill empathy and responsibility in students and reduce susceptibility to extremist ideologies.

Mossarat Qadeem, Executive Director PAIMAN in her concluding remarks, urged for stronger partnerships between civil society, law enforcement and social protection services to institutionalize the gender-responsive early warning and response system. “Civil society brings trust at the grassroots, while the government provides the mandate. Together, we can build a system that prevents violent extremism before it takes root,” she said.