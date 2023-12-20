Seminar on "GHAR” held at UET

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in collaboration with the Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Wednesday organized a one-day seminar on "GHAR: Green Housing, Affordable, Resilient; Challenges and Opportunities at UET, drawing a diverse audience of practising engineers, architects, town planners, policymakers, and stakeholders from the construction industry.

The Primary objective of the seminar was to raise awareness among stakeholders about the critical need for climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable practices in construction.

The event was aimed to inspire and empower professionals in the field to adopt practices that were not only environmentally friendly but also economically viable.

Brian Fawcett, Country Manager UNOPS Pakistan, was the chief guest.

In his address, Mr. Fawcett highlighted the role of UNOPS in enhancing the technical capacity of the Government of Pakistan in designing, constructing, and managing climate-resilient housing.

He emphasized the importance of research and development, training, and communication on passive techniques to improve building performance.

Fawcett commended the Department of Civil Engineering and Earthquake Engineering Centre, UET Peshawar for their efforts in developing a Seismic Building Code and other research relevant to the project.

Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, welcomed participants on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar.

He stressed the collective mission of the seminar to gain insights into sustainable housing, fortify structures against unpredictable disasters, and integrate green initiatives for energy conservation and carbon footprint reduction.

Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad gave a memento.

Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, Chairman, Department of Civil Engineering, emphasized the need to reconsider housing approaches in the face of unprecedented climate challenges.

He highlighted the importance of green housing as a crucial step towards creating affordable and resilient structures that address environmental concerns and promote community well-being.

Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad expressed gratitude and delivered a vote of thanks to all the participants.

The seminar featured distinguished speakers in technical sessions, including Engr. Dr. Shuaib Ahmad, Arch. Babar Mumtaz, Prof. Dr. Khan Shahzada, and Prof. Dr. Amjad Naseer, each recognized as experts in their respective fields.

Dr. Sajjad Wali Khan moderated the sessions, fostering insightful discussions on sustainable housing practices.

Certificates were distributed among the participants in the closing ceremony, acknowledging their commitment to sustainable construction practices. UNOPS Project Manager, Babar Tanveer, was also present to witness and support the seminar's success.

APP/ash/