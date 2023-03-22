UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Green Sialkot Campaign 2023 Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Seminar on Green Sialkot Campaign 2023 held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar on environmental protection was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) in which practical measures were discussed regarding Green Sialkot Campaign 2023.

The seminar was attended by President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President SCCI Wahub Jahangir, Chairman Environmental Committee SCCI Jahangir Rashid, Vice Chairperson Environment Protection Committee Dr Samia Shah, President District Bar Association Sialkot Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti, students and faculty members of the educational institutes.

Addressing the participants, Senior Vice President SCCI Wahub Jahangir said that Green Sialkot Campaign 2023 was a joint initiative of the department Committee on Environmental Protection/PHA and the education institutions.

He highlighted significance of the campaign to promote environmental protection through plantation drives with the help of educational institutes.

Vice Chairperson Environment Protection Committee Dr Samia Shah, Senior leader of Ittehad FounderGroup Dr Muhammed Aslam Dar and Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar also expressedtheir views.

