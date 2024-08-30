Open Menu

Seminar On Growing Population

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Seminar on growing population

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Population Welfare Department organized a seminar at the Government Degree College for Women, Chandni Chowk, focusing on the issues arising from the rapidly increasing population on Friday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the challenges posed by population growth and the importance of family planning.

District Population Welfare Officer Sargodha, Malik Aftab Ahmed, addressed the seminar, emphasizing the need for families to plan according to their resources. He highlighted the proverb, “Cut your coat according to your cloth,” urging people to consider their financial capabilities when planning their families.

District Population Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Ahmed stressed that proper spacing between children allows their better education, nutrition, and healthcare.

The seminar also featured insights on the broader implications of population growth.

Deputy District Officer Technical, the college principal, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the event, making it a significant gathering for discussing such crucial issues.

Related Topics

Education Population Welfare Sargodha Women Family Event From Government

Recent Stories

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

44 seconds ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

12 minutes ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

1 minute ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

1 minute ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

1 minute ago
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

1 minute ago
 Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Senate body on Water Resources irked over irrespon ..

Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry

5 minutes ago
 Women role in accountability of public officer hol ..

Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed

5 minutes ago
 Security forces fully capable to wipe out terroris ..

Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality

Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan