Seminar On Growing Population
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Population Welfare Department organized a seminar at the Government Degree College for Women, Chandni Chowk, focusing on the issues arising from the rapidly increasing population on Friday.
The event aimed to raise awareness about the challenges posed by population growth and the importance of family planning.
District Population Welfare Officer Sargodha, Malik Aftab Ahmed, addressed the seminar, emphasizing the need for families to plan according to their resources. He highlighted the proverb, “Cut your coat according to your cloth,” urging people to consider their financial capabilities when planning their families.
District Population Welfare Officer Malik Aftab Ahmed stressed that proper spacing between children allows their better education, nutrition, and healthcare.
The seminar also featured insights on the broader implications of population growth.
Deputy District Officer Technical, the college principal, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the event, making it a significant gathering for discussing such crucial issues.
