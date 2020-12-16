Seminar on Halal Accreditation on Dec 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), Ministry of Science and Technology will conduct a media seminar on Halal Accreditation in a local hotel on December 17 (Thursday).

The speakers of the seminar will deliberate over importance of accreditation, role of Pakistan National Accreditation Council, need and importance of Halal Accreditation for Pakistan economy.

The theme of the seminar is "Accreditation; A Gateway to International Trade and importance of Halal Accreditation".

Director General PNAC, Ms.Ismat Gul Khattak, as a chief guest, will highlight the role of PNAC and importance of accreditation for the economy.

The guest speaker, Director General, Pakistan Halal Authority, Mr. Akhtar A. bughio will highlight the role of Pakistan Halal Authority followed by the speech on Halal Accreditation by Project Director, Engr. Omer Quereshi.

Deputy Director, Abdus Sami would give a presentation on seven principles of halal and importance of halal accreditation for the economy of Pakistan.

At the closing session, DG PNAC will distribute the certificates to the participants of the seminar.