Seminar on harmful effects of plastic bags held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A seminar on “Adverse Environmental and Health Effects of Disposable Plastics” organized by

the Punjab Green Development Programme was held at Arts Council Complex on Tuesday.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan participated in the seminar as a special guest.

Director Environment Dr Ambar Rahim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fahad Mehmood,

ADCG Umar Farooq, Director Arts Council Asad Rabbani, Jamia Sargodha environmental experts Dr Mudassar

Shah and Dr Muhammad Rafiq besides business representatives were also present.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that food and drinks should not be used in plastic bags. He said that the

use of plastic bags was harmful to human health and life. The use of cloth bags should be promoted.

He urged the participants to convey this message to their families and other people.