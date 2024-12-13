Seminar On Hazards Of Drug Abuse Held At Women University Mardan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Women University Mardan on Friday hosted an awareness seminar on the hazards of drug abuse and its prevention.
District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afridi, the chief guest on the occasion briefed the participants on the advanced measures adopted by Mardan Police to combat crime and serve the public.
He informed them about the Command and Control Center, Facial Recognition System, Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs), Khidmat Markaz (Service Center), and other services aimed to enhance policing effectiveness and provide better facilities to the community.
Afridi highlighted the devastating effects of drugs, particularly crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, on individuals, families, and society. He shared that Mardan Police conducted extensive operations against drug dealers in November and arrested109 suspects, seized 113 kilograms of hashish, 22 kilograms of ice, four kilograms of heroin, and 10 liters of alcohol.
He encouraged students to report suspicious activities, assuring them that informants' identities would remain confidential. He also emphasized the accessibility of police assistance via social media accounts and dedicated contact numbers.
The seminar sensitized the students about harmful effects of drug abuse, its impact on families, and its contribution to societal decay, encouraging them to support police efforts in eradicating drugs.
The event was attended by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Safia Ahmed, senior faculty members, and a large number of students.
Participants lauded the Mardan Police's efforts in combating drug abuse, calling it a positive step toward safeguarding the younger generation.
The seminar concluded with a mock exercise aimed at preparing for emergency situations. The drill involved police and university security staff, demonstrating various response strategies to handle potential threats effectively.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three beggar kids taken into protective custody2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on hazards of drug abuse held at Women University Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Enmity claims two lives,one injured12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin all set for major digital overhaul: DC12 minutes ago
-
Legal Aid, Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate22 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police launches E-Device-CR app to trace lost, stolen mobile phones32 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after short break41 minutes ago
-
Netherlands Embassy hosts event in Karachi to highlight human rights42 minutes ago
-
Six reports various committees, Functional committee presented in Senate42 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred SHO Mingor offered42 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts capacity building workshop for students:52 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DSC's meeting1 hour ago