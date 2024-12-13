Seminar on hazards of drug abuse held at Women University Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Women University Mardan on Friday hosted an awareness seminar on the hazards of drug abuse and its prevention.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afridi, the chief guest on the occasion briefed the participants on the advanced measures adopted by Mardan Police to combat crime and serve the public.

He informed them about the Command and Control Center, Facial Recognition System, Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs), Khidmat Markaz (Service Center), and other services aimed to enhance policing effectiveness and provide better facilities to the community.

Afridi highlighted the devastating effects of drugs, particularly crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, on individuals, families, and society. He shared that Mardan Police conducted extensive operations against drug dealers in November and arrested109 suspects, seized 113 kilograms of hashish, 22 kilograms of ice, four kilograms of heroin, and 10 liters of alcohol.

He encouraged students to report suspicious activities, assuring them that informants' identities would remain confidential. He also emphasized the accessibility of police assistance via social media accounts and dedicated contact numbers.

The seminar sensitized the students about harmful effects of drug abuse, its impact on families, and its contribution to societal decay, encouraging them to support police efforts in eradicating drugs.

The event was attended by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Safia Ahmed, senior faculty members, and a large number of students.

Participants lauded the Mardan Police's efforts in combating drug abuse, calling it a positive step toward safeguarding the younger generation.

The seminar concluded with a mock exercise aimed at preparing for emergency situations. The drill involved police and university security staff, demonstrating various response strategies to handle potential threats effectively.

APP/adi