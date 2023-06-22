Seminar on Health Related Issues on Eid-ul-Adha at PCMD on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK) will organize a public awareness seminar on "Health Related Issues on Eid-ul-Adha" in its seminar room on June 23 at 3 pm.

Professor of Medicine, Aga Khan University Dr. S. M. Wasim Jafri will deliver the lecture at the public awareness seminar.

The event is being jointly organized by Dr. Panjwani Center and Sindh Innovation, Research, and education Network (SIREN).

Health professionals, students, research scholars, staff, and the general public are expected to attend the program.