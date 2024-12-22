Seminar On Hemophilia Awareness Organized At GCWUS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A seminar titled 'Hemophilia Awareness' was held here at Govt College Women
University Sialkot (GCWUS) to educate participants about its symptoms, treatment
options and early diagnosis.
The seminar was organized by the GCWUS' Zoology department in collaboration
with Diya Welfare Organization, says a news release issued here on Sunday.
Guest speakers including medical professionals and representatives from Diya Welfare
Organization delivered insightful presentations on the causes, symptoms and management
of hemophilia.
They emphasized the importance of blood donations and community support in improving
the quality of life for patients.
Students and faculty members of the department of Zoology actively participated in
the interactive Q&A sessions, showcasing their keen interest and commitment to
learning about this critical health issue.
Later, commendatory certificates were given to the guest speakers.
