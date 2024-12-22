Seminar on Hemophilia Awareness organized at GCWUS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A seminar titled 'Hemophilia Awareness' was held here at Govt College Women

University Sialkot (GCWUS) to educate participants about its symptoms, treatment

options and early diagnosis.

The seminar was organized by the GCWUS' Zoology department in collaboration

with Diya Welfare Organization, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

Guest speakers including medical professionals and representatives from Diya Welfare

Organization delivered insightful presentations on the causes, symptoms and management

of hemophilia.

They emphasized the importance of blood donations and community support in improving

the quality of life for patients.

Students and faculty members of the department of Zoology actively participated in

the interactive Q&A sessions, showcasing their keen interest and commitment to

learning about this critical health issue.

Later, commendatory certificates were given to the guest speakers.