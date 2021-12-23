Seminar on Human Rights Education and Sensitization held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Office Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Provincial Directorate General for Law and Human Rights here Thursday held a seminar on Human Rights education and Sensitization.

The seminar was attended by legal experts and scholars. The participants highlighted significance of public awareness regarding human rights, impacts of Federal and provincial government initiatives, legislation and the role of judiciary and lawyers in this connection.

Pakistan Bar Council, Chairman Muhammad Fahim Wali in his inaugural address urged lawyers' community, bar councils and associations to aware people about their rights.

He asked for full support to the oppressed and cooperation with judiciary in strict implementation of human rights laws.

KP Bar Council Vice Chairman, Naeem-ud-Din Khan Advocate and Peshawar Bar Association President, Amjad Ali Khan Marwat Advocate agreed with the president Bar Council and assured to launch a public awareness campaign on human rights in this regard.

MoHR, Regional Director, Zahid Rehan Khan Niazi highlighted achievements relating to human rights and future action plans.

He also informed participants about measures and legislation of provincial government to improve human rights situation.

On the occasion, speakers point out that strict enforcement of human rights laws would automatically eliminate most of social crimes and issues.

They also highlighted the importance of think tank in improving national image of Pakistan on International level.