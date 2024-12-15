Seminar On Immigration Laws Held For Individuals Willing To Move Abroad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Superior Consulting Global organized a seminar on immigration the other day to raise awareness about immigration laws.
The seminar focused on empowering Pakistani aspirants to achieve their dreams of a better future abroad, said a communique issued here Sunday.
The event brought together skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and families eager to explore immigration possibilities for destinations like Canada, Australia, the UK, and the USA.
The insightful sessions were led by Adil Ismail, a senior immigration, along with his team.
