Seminar On Impact Of Non-native Plants, Pests On Pakistan's Agriculture
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A seminar was organised by the Graduate Resource Centre at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on the impact of non-native and invasive plant and insect species on Pakistan's agriculture and trade.
Dr Ansar Naeemullah explained that non-native species, whether plants or insects, have become a significant challenge to Pakistan's ecosystem and agricultural sector.
He stated that these species are not only affecting local biodiversity but also causing a decline in agricultural production by damaging crops. He emphasized that this issue is also affecting Pakistan’s international trade, as the presence of non-native species makes it difficult for Pakistani products to meet phytosanitary standards required for entry into global markets.
Dr. Ansar stated, "To prevent the spread of non-native species, we need advanced research, a robust monitoring system, and public awareness campaigns. Tere must be enhanced cooperation among government agencies, farmers, and research centers to effectively address this issue."
Faculty members, students, researchers, and representatives from the agricultural sector attended the seminar.
At the conclusion, a question-answer session was also conducted.
