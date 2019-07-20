Seminar on importance of education on July 22

Government College of Technology for Women Bahawalpur is going to organized a seminar to highlight importance of technical education on July 22

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Government College of Technology for Women Bahawalpur is going to organized a seminar to highlight importance of technical education on July 22.

According to a press release issued here, the seminar will be held at the hall of Government College of Technology for Women Bahawalpur.

"The seminar will focus on highlighting importance of imparting technical education to women," it said, adding that technical education empower women and held them to earn their livelihood.

Speakers including the principal of the college and other academicians will deliver their lecturers at the seminar.