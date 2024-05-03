Open Menu

Seminar On Importance Of EPI Program

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A thought-provoking seminar was conducted here on Friday under the aegis of a local health department in collaboration with UNICEF to highlight the significance of immunizing children under five years of age.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Zafar Abbas, speaking on the occasion underlined the endeavour of the health department to keep locals well-informed about the fatal impacts of polio and other contagious diseases in society.

He hinted that the health department will have another special drive to signify the role of the Extended Program on Immunization (EPI) as the sole option to keep the children active and healthy. He said the Punjab government devised a three-month program starting in upcoming July to vaccinate children through the EPI program.

He expressed resolve that only extensive vaccination could root out polio from the soil for good.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Mohammed Yousuf stressed administering polio drops to every child in the district.

Communication Officer of UNICEF Shumaila said the health department used to arrange events like seminars in different districts to take the public on board before initiating the EPI program in their respective territory.

She said NGOs, civil society and traders fraternity were being engaged to succeed in the drive in letter and spirit.

Earlier students of Sardar Korsy Khan Public school offered a tableau about the harrowing repercussions of polio and other contagious diseases in surrounding places.

The chief guest distributed certificates among students after concluding the event.

