Seminar On Importance Of Family Planning Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Social Welfare Department, Government of Punjab organized a seminar to highlight importance of family planning at Fisheries Complex.

According to a press release issued here, the seminar focused on importance of family planning and to control increase of population.

Addressing the seminar, District Population Officer, Muhammad Idrees said that increasing level of population is needed measures to control it.

He said that for the health of mother and child, people should adopt family planning methods. "There should be gap of three years between births of two babies," he said. He said that Social Welfare Department had been playing pivotal role to raise awareness among people about social issues.

