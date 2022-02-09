UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Improved Budget, Expenditure Management In Public Departments Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Seminar on improved budget, expenditure management in public departments held

The Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) in collaboration with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) - UK organized a two-day seminar on improved budget and expenditure management in government departments, leading to better service delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) in collaboration with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) - UK organized a two-day seminar on improved budget and expenditure management in government departments, leading to better service delivery.

The seminar was held at district Swabi and was attended by 45 participants serving in different departments including education, Health, Social Welfare, Agriculture etc.

The speakers of the seminar highlighted techniques for improving planning for budget preparation and usage of the best practices to minimize cost and negative impacts. They informed the participants about the benefits of good project cost control for successful project outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) District Swabi appreciated the technical assistance of FCDO-UK being provided for the strengthening of the local governments.

Related Topics

Education Budget Agriculture United Kingdom Swabi Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killi ..

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians in Nablu ..

55 minutes ago
 Bacha Khan University students perform brilliantly ..

Bacha Khan University students perform brilliantly in Women Sports Festival Char ..

2 minutes ago
 NH&MP conducts sports festival

NH&MP conducts sports festival

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on eve of US inflation data

Stock markets rise on eve of US inflation data

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago
 PIA all set to plant saplings to augment Prime Min ..

PIA all set to plant saplings to augment Prime Minister's Tree Plantation Drive

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>