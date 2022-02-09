Seminar on improved budget, expenditure management in public departments held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) in collaboration with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) - UK organized a two-day seminar on improved budget and expenditure management in government departments, leading to better service delivery.

The seminar was held at district Swabi and was attended by 45 participants serving in different departments including education, Health, Social Welfare, Agriculture etc.

The speakers of the seminar highlighted techniques for improving planning for budget preparation and usage of the best practices to minimize cost and negative impacts. They informed the participants about the benefits of good project cost control for successful project outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) District Swabi appreciated the technical assistance of FCDO-UK being provided for the strengthening of the local governments.