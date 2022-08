SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The College of Law, Sargodha University, organized a seminar on 'Income Tax Laws, Problems and their Solutions' here on Saturday.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Imtiaz Solangi, Deputy Commissioner FBR Zafar Jamal Khan Jasra and Member Provincial Assembly Shamim Aftab participated as special guests in the seminar.

Principal Law College Dr Atiqa Lohani said the college was striving to provide guidance and awareness about laws to students and general public.

In the seminar, various aspects regarding income tax were discussed and a series of questionswere asked by students while detailed answers about tax related matters were given by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Sargodha Imtiaz Solangi, Deputy Commissioner FBR Zafar Jamal Khan Jasra.

Faculty members also participated in the seminar.