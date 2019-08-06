UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Independence Day Held At Islamia University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Seminar on Independence Day held at Islamia University

A seminar was held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with Independence Day celebrations here Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A seminar was held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with Independence Day celebrations here Tuesday.

Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor presided the event while Prof. Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui was the chief guest. Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that our youth which is majority of the population is the real asset of the country. It is our duty to train them on modern lines to compete challenges of knowledge economy. Equipping them with modern tools of technology will not only pave the way for their career development but will also open new avenues of progress and prosperity of the country ensuring bright future of the nation.

Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui said that Pakistan came into existence on the bases of Muslim identity similar to Riasat-e-Madina. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is the most popular and capable leader of the last century who with his peace full struggle achieved a separate Muslim homeland in South Asia. The Two Nation Theory guarantees separate Muslim identity, which ensures our social, political and economic development. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dr. Rozina Anjum Naqvi and Agha Sadaf Mehdi also spook on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Technology Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Independence IUB Muslim Event Asia

Recent Stories

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) starts tree p ..

11 seconds ago

Turkey Arrests 9 People Over Alleged Links to Gule ..

14 seconds ago

Ankara Concerned Over India's Move to Revoke Speci ..

16 seconds ago

DC directs for precautionary measures before new s ..

17 seconds ago

Forests Set on Fire in Russia's Irkutsk Region to ..

5 minutes ago

Over 50 Climate Change Protesters Arrested in Aust ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.