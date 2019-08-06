Seminar on Independence Day held at Islamia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A seminar was held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with Independence Day celebrations here Tuesday.

Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor presided the event while Prof. Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui was the chief guest. Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that our youth which is majority of the population is the real asset of the country. It is our duty to train them on modern lines to compete challenges of knowledge economy. Equipping them with modern tools of technology will not only pave the way for their career development but will also open new avenues of progress and prosperity of the country ensuring bright future of the nation.

Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui said that Pakistan came into existence on the bases of Muslim identity similar to Riasat-e-Madina. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is the most popular and capable leader of the last century who with his peace full struggle achieved a separate Muslim homeland in South Asia. The Two Nation Theory guarantees separate Muslim identity, which ensures our social, political and economic development. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dr. Rozina Anjum Naqvi and Agha Sadaf Mehdi also spook on this occasion.