Seminar on industrial decarbonization in textile, sport sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Alternate Development Services (ADS) organised a seminar titled 'Arresting the Effects of Climate Change: Pakistan’s Industrial Sector - Emissions Assessment and Way Forward', here on Friday in connection with efforts to address the climate change issues.

Key stakeholders from the textile and sports industries joined the seminar. The participants highlighted the urgent need for industrial decarbonization in the country, focusing on all industries particularly on the textile and sports sectors, as it was vital for clean atmosphere. Experts discussed the challenges and opportunities associated with transitioning to renewable energy sources. This can help reduce carbon emissions, assuming climate-friendly technologies and enhancing sustainability.

ADS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amjad Nazeer shared the critical need for Pakistan's industrial sectors to embrace renewable energy solutions to effectively combat climate change. Referring to a study, he revealed that industries were using limited renewable energy primarily for multiple technical and economic factors, where government needs to facilitate. “With 91.6pc of its CO2 emissions stemming from grid electricity, Pakistan's textile industry must ramp up renewable energy adoption to reduce their dependence on grid electricity and carbon emission, along with enhancing their export potential,” he suggested.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Shahood-uz-Zaman, an assistant professor at the National Textile University, Faisalabad, said that the textile sector’s reliance on fossil fuels, despite generating 55-60pc of Pakistan’s exports, hampers its global competitiveness. “The average CO2 emissions in the textile industry stand at 25.9 tonnes per month per industry.

By scaling up solar energy use, emissions could be cut down by up to 9.2 tonnes of CO2 per month per industry; decarbonization and use of sustainable energy is crucial for global competitiveness,” Dr. Shahood explained. He recommended that to decarbonize industries, the government needs to provide a policy framework along with raising awareness within the industrial community.

M Hussain Khawaja, CEO of ALM Group of Industries, and Aasim Shah, Managing Partner/CEO of Rainbow Industries, offered insights into the current state of the textile industry in Multan, discussing energy consumption patterns, the potential of renewable energy integration, and the implications of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), likely to be enforced in near future. They emphasised that Pakistan's export potential could not be enhanced without reducing energy prices to match those of regional competitors such as India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

Dr. Muhammad Dawood from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) discussed the ecological footprint of different countries, primarily attributing it to industrialization. He also covered strategies for industrial decarbonization and its benefits. "Our textile sector is facing a 15pc drop in export potential due to high energy costs and CO2 emissions, transitioning to renewable energy isn't just beneficial but it's essential for growth and success," he added.

Dr. Muhammad Sultan, professor of Agricultural Engineering at the same university in Multan, stated, "Industrial decarbonization is critical not only for reducing emissions but also for protecting agriculture in regions like Multan. A cleaner industrial sector ensures sustainable agricultural productivity, which is vital for both the environment and the economy."