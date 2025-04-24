Seminar On 'Integrating Natural Products And Nutraceuticals For Wellness'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A day-long seminar on “Integrating Natural Products and Nutraceuticals for Wellness” was held at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Thursday.
The event featured an inspiring exhibition inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen.
She applauded innovative student-led projects on herbal and nutraceutical products.
In her keynote remarks, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of a holistic and preventive approach to wellness.
She stated that, “We must prioritize integrating natural products into modern healthcare systems to ensure a more balanced and forward-looking approach to well-being.
”
She stressed connecting with the industry through ORIC and BIC to facilitate students' startups and applauded students and faculty for their research and products.
The technical session brought forth insightful talks from top national experts.
Speakers addressed emerging market trends, entrepreneurship, sustainable wellness, and the integration of natural products into modern healthcare systems.
The day concluded with souvenirs and certificate distribution.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP chairperson visits payment camp, reviews facilities5 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Integrating natural products and nutraceuticals for wellness'5 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police recover stolen Suzuki Mehran, arrest suspect5 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad and Rescue 1122 plan unified strategy to tackle forest fires and emergenci ..15 minutes ago
-
14 stolen motorcycles recovered15 minutes ago
-
8th Mpox case confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa15 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in Abbottabad bus accident15 minutes ago
-
CM, U.S envoy Natalie Baker discuss mutual cooperation25 minutes ago
-
DC inspects sanitation arrangements at Qamar Sialvi Road25 minutes ago
-
Volleyball, tug-of-war tournament held for prisoners25 minutes ago
-
Climate change intensifies malaria impact: WHO25 minutes ago
-
Ahsan rejects Indian false flag tactics, condemns IIOJK atrocities, water aggression25 minutes ago