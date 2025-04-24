Open Menu

Seminar On 'Integrating Natural Products And Nutraceuticals For Wellness'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Seminar on 'Integrating natural products and nutraceuticals for wellness'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A day-long seminar on “Integrating Natural Products and Nutraceuticals for Wellness” was held at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Thursday.

The event featured an inspiring exhibition inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen.

She applauded innovative student-led projects on herbal and nutraceutical products.

In her keynote remarks, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of a holistic and preventive approach to wellness.

She stated that, “We must prioritize integrating natural products into modern healthcare systems to ensure a more balanced and forward-looking approach to well-being.

She stressed connecting with the industry through ORIC and BIC to facilitate students' startups and applauded students and faculty for their research and products.

The technical session brought forth insightful talks from top national experts.

Speakers addressed emerging market trends, entrepreneurship, sustainable wellness, and the integration of natural products into modern healthcare systems.

The day concluded with souvenirs and certificate distribution.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

35 minutes ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

40 minutes ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

53 minutes ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

1 hour ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

1 hour ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

2 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

2 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

3 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan