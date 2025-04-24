(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A day-long seminar on “Integrating Natural Products and Nutraceuticals for Wellness” was held at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Thursday.

The event featured an inspiring exhibition inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen.

She applauded innovative student-led projects on herbal and nutraceutical products.

In her keynote remarks, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of a holistic and preventive approach to wellness.

She stated that, “We must prioritize integrating natural products into modern healthcare systems to ensure a more balanced and forward-looking approach to well-being.

”

She stressed connecting with the industry through ORIC and BIC to facilitate students' startups and applauded students and faculty for their research and products.

The technical session brought forth insightful talks from top national experts.

Speakers addressed emerging market trends, entrepreneurship, sustainable wellness, and the integration of natural products into modern healthcare systems.

The day concluded with souvenirs and certificate distribution.