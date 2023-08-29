Seminar on Intellectual Property awareness at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan arranged a seminar on Intellectual Property awareness on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan arranged a seminar on Intellectual Property awareness on Tuesday.

Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Farukh Amil was the guest speaker who delivered a detailed lecture to enlighten participants regarding aim and objectives of IP, IP tools, international trademark registration system, need for national IP strategy, importance of geographical indications, initiatives of IPO Pakistan for the assistance of applicants, future goals and importance of copyrights etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated for arranging the seminar on informative topic and thanked Farukh Amil.

He said it was an achievement of the UVASfor securing its first patent on pharmaceutical composition of polymeric biodegradable film for diabetics wound healing developed by the UVAS Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences scientist Dr Irfan Siddique while the second patent on process for the preparation of buffalo semen extending medium by using buffalo whole milk secured by another UVAS scientist from Department of Theriogenology Prof Dr Amjed Riaz.

Director Dr Farhan Jamil, Assistant Controller of Patents Shakra Khurshid from Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan and number of faculty members and students were also present.