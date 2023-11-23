Open Menu

Seminar On Interfaith Harmony Held At Police Training College

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Seminar on interfaith harmony held at Police Training college

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A seminar was organized at Police Training College Multan regarding interfaith harmony here on Thursday.

Raja Zia-ul-Haq from Al-Quran Institute, Qari Umair Aziz from Jamaat-e-Islami, Asghar Abbas Naqvi, Dr. Kishwar Murad from the Hindu community, Sardar Vinder Singh from Sikh community, Father Daniel Taj from Christian community participated and expressed their views.

The aim of the seminar was to inculcate religious harmony among under-training officers in the police department and to make them aware of their responsibilities regarding practical measures to deal with the challenges faced in the current era.

The participants said that the Inter-faith harmony was important for establishing tolerance in the society. The objective of the seminar was to aware the trainee officers that the common values of mankind were more than their differences.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gauhar Mushtaq Bhatta Commandant Police Training College thanked all the participants at the end of the seminar.

APP/sak

