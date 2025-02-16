Seminar On Interfaith Harmony Stresses Tolerance, Mutual Respect
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Every religion teaches the values of tolerance, love, and patience, which are essential for the development, progress, and prosperity of any nation.
This was the central message delivered by Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, vice chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), during a national seminar on 'Interfaith Harmony in Pakistani Society: Challenges and Prospects'.
The seminar, organised by the Department of Islamic Studies at GCUF in collaboration with the Punjab Government's Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs and an organisation Insan Dost, aimed to promote understanding among diverse religious communities in Pakistan.
The seminar was attended by notables, including Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shams-ur-Rehman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Humayun Abbas Shams, Muhammad Yousaf, Sajid Christopher, Dr. Munazza Hayat, Father Younis Taufiq (Catholic Church), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Prof. Dr. Sultan Shah, and Sardar Hakumat Singh Malhi.
In his address, Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam stated that social harmony goes beyond religion, as religion is often exploited for personal, political, and economic agendas.
He underscored the importance of events like the seminar in promoting moderation, tolerance, and mutual respect among Pakistan’s diverse religious communities.
Dr. Yasir Arafat Awan, head of the Department of Islamic Studies, highlighted the significance of interfaith harmony in Pakistani society, explaining that the seminar was organised to address this crucial issue in today’s context.
Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shams-ur-Rehman discussed the challenges faced in fostering interfaith harmony, stressing that the 21st century presents a wealth of opportunities. He called for a deeper understanding and a modern approach to navigating these challenges and defining new paths for progress.
Throughout the seminar, speakers addressed national and international challenges, concerns, and opportunities related to interfaith harmony in the contemporary world. They stressed the importance of academic and literary contributions to this vital issue, with a collective call for mutual respect to begin with an understanding of one another's beliefs and cultures.
Recent Stories
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on interfaith harmony stresses tolerance, mutual respect6 minutes ago
-
Taxila hailed as top destination for Buddhist tourists by Punjab Governor6 minutes ago
-
PU wins All Pakistan Inter-varsity Judo Championship with 5 golds6 minutes ago
-
Promoting youth sports govt's top priority, Punjab CS tells GCU’s annual sports event16 minutes ago
-
DG IAEA concludes visit to Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
IWMI delegation, KP Secretary Irrigation meets on Water Resource Management Information System (WRMI ..26 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director26 minutes ago
-
Chinese investors call on Senior Sindh Minister26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division launches cleaning operation26 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director26 minutes ago
-
Revenue Collector TMA Munda arrested26 minutes ago
-
Chitral team wins Shandur Polo match at Fortress Stadium36 minutes ago