Seminar on interfaith harmony stresses tolerance, mutual respect

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Every religion teaches the values of tolerance, love, and patience, which are essential for the development, progress, and prosperity of any nation.

This was the central message delivered by Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, vice chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), during a national seminar on 'Interfaith Harmony in Pakistani Society: Challenges and Prospects'.

The seminar, organised by the Department of Islamic Studies at GCUF in collaboration with the Punjab Government's Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs and an organisation Insan Dost, aimed to promote understanding among diverse religious communities in Pakistan.

The seminar was attended by notables, including Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shams-ur-Rehman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Humayun Abbas Shams, Muhammad Yousaf, Sajid Christopher, Dr. Munazza Hayat, Father Younis Taufiq (Catholic Church), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Prof. Dr. Sultan Shah, and Sardar Hakumat Singh Malhi.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam stated that social harmony goes beyond religion, as religion is often exploited for personal, political, and economic agendas.

He underscored the importance of events like the seminar in promoting moderation, tolerance, and mutual respect among Pakistan’s diverse religious communities.

Dr. Yasir Arafat Awan, head of the Department of Islamic Studies, highlighted the significance of interfaith harmony in Pakistani society, explaining that the seminar was organised to address this crucial issue in today’s context.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shams-ur-Rehman discussed the challenges faced in fostering interfaith harmony, stressing that the 21st century presents a wealth of opportunities. He called for a deeper understanding and a modern approach to navigating these challenges and defining new paths for progress.

Throughout the seminar, speakers addressed national and international challenges, concerns, and opportunities related to interfaith harmony in the contemporary world. They stressed the importance of academic and literary contributions to this vital issue, with a collective call for mutual respect to begin with an understanding of one another's beliefs and cultures.