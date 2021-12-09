Seminar on International Anti-Corruption Day held in Dir Lower

The district administration Dir Lower on Thursday held a seminar to raise awareness and educate people about corruption which is a major obstacle to socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower on Thursday held a seminar to raise awareness and educate people about corruption which is a major obstacle to socio-economic development.

The moot was arranged in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt Rtd Aun Haider Gondal.

Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir lower, and Liaqat Ali, MPA/DDAC Chair Dir Lower participated as chief guest.

Heads of line departments, volunteers of civil defence, youth department, teachers, students and media personnel were present.

Speaking on the occasion Abdul Wali Khan (ADC-G) stated that the government had taken a number of steps to eliminate the scourge of corruption.

He directed the heads of departments to point out the black sheep if any in their departments and added that the administration had zero tolerance against corruption.

The students also presented their speeches on various topics on various forms of corruption. Cash prizes, Shields were awarded to the position holders.

As per directions of Deputy Commissioner, anti corruption slogan and special message of Deputy Commissioner with regard to the Day was widely circulated on social media pages of the district administration as well as local print and electronic media.

At the end the participants also held an awareness walk supervised by Abdul Wali Khan Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower.