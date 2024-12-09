Seminar On International Anti-Corruption Day Held In Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) To mark International Anti-Corruption Day a seminar was organized at the District Population Welfare Office, Abbottabad on Monday. The event aimed to raise awareness about the negative impact of corruption on society and highlight the importance of collective efforts to combat it.
Speaking at the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer Suhail Imran emphasized that the purpose of observing International Anti-Corruption Day is to create global awareness about the harmful effects of corruption. He described corruption as a "social evil" that hinders national development and prosperity.
"Eliminating corruption is a shared responsibility that demands coordinated efforts from every sector of society," Suhail Imran remarked. He underlined that the current government's top priority is to root out corruption through fair and impartial accountability.
He stressed that development is impossible without an unbiased accountability system.
"Merit, rule of law, and transparency are essential pillars in the fight against corruption," he added, calling for both individual and collective efforts to rid the country of this menace.
Suhail Imran also commended the efforts of the institutions actively working to eradicate corruption in Pakistan, stating that their role is critical in ensuring transparency and accountability.
The seminar was attended by Deputy Demographer Sidra Malik, District Supervisor Nazeer Sahib, and other staff members of the District Population Welfare Office. Participants engaged in discussions on strategies to strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms and promote transparency in public service.
The event concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to support the fight against corruption and uphold the principles of justice, integrity, and transparency in their respective roles.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tractor keys handed over to farmers11 minutes ago
-
Modern investigation techniques should be adopted to improve efficiency: CPO11 minutes ago
-
NA’s YPF visits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly11 minutes ago
-
DC orders 100pc enforcement of CM's roadmap for education12 minutes ago
-
DC directs clean drinking water supply for Tank residents12 minutes ago
-
CPO directs SHOs for patrolling12 minutes ago
-
Chinese business delegation explores investment opportunities in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital site12 minutes ago
-
Tank police welfare projects accelerated12 minutes ago
-
Dacoit looting electronics shop arrested22 minutes ago
-
National blind cricketers elevate Pakistan’s pride with T20 World Cup Victory: VC ICP22 minutes ago
-
Youth engagement stressed to curb child marriage22 minutes ago