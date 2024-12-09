Seminar on International Anti-Corruption Day held in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) To mark International Anti-Corruption Day a seminar was organized at the District Population Welfare Office, Abbottabad on Monday. The event aimed to raise awareness about the negative impact of corruption on society and highlight the importance of collective efforts to combat it.

Speaking at the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer Suhail Imran emphasized that the purpose of observing International Anti-Corruption Day is to create global awareness about the harmful effects of corruption. He described corruption as a "social evil" that hinders national development and prosperity.

"Eliminating corruption is a shared responsibility that demands coordinated efforts from every sector of society," Suhail Imran remarked. He underlined that the current government's top priority is to root out corruption through fair and impartial accountability.

He stressed that development is impossible without an unbiased accountability system.

"Merit, rule of law, and transparency are essential pillars in the fight against corruption," he added, calling for both individual and collective efforts to rid the country of this menace.

Suhail Imran also commended the efforts of the institutions actively working to eradicate corruption in Pakistan, stating that their role is critical in ensuring transparency and accountability.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Demographer Sidra Malik, District Supervisor Nazeer Sahib, and other staff members of the District Population Welfare Office. Participants engaged in discussions on strategies to strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms and promote transparency in public service.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to support the fight against corruption and uphold the principles of justice, integrity, and transparency in their respective roles.