Open Menu

Seminar On International Day For Persons With Disabilities Organized In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Seminar on International Day for persons with disabilities organized in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) On the occasion of International Day for Persons with Disabilities on Sunday a seminar was organized in Abbottabad under the patronage of the District Social Welfare, Sangi Welfare Foundation, Awaz Doo where Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam was the guest of honor.

Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam underscored the integral role of persons with disabilities in society, emphasizing the importance of respecting their rights and implementing national and international laws.

He outlined various initiatives, including job quota implementation, provision of facilities in government offices, ease during travel, and the establishment of special youth centers on main roads. The Commissioner stressed the need to address the rights of persons with disabilities at the grassroots level, where unfortunate incidents often occur within homes and neighborhoods.

Additionally, he advocated for the effective implementation of programs such as the Bait-ul-Maal Support Program, and the Zakat Program for the protection and improvement of society. Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam commended the Awaz Doo program for its efforts in addressing the issues of persons with disabilities, encouraging broader societal participation in commemorating this special day.

Shahid Aziz, the Regional Coordinator of Sangi Development Foundation, shared insights into the objectives of the Awaz Doo program, aiming to instigate positive change in society by enhancing communication capabilities and facilitating the submission of related issues to relevant authorities.

The seminar concluded with special representatives of persons with disabilities presenting a Charter of Demands to Commissioner Hazara, highlighting various issues that require attention and resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Abbottabad Job Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

19 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

19 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

19 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

19 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

19 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

20 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

20 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

20 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

20 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan