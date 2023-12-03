Seminar on International Day for persons with disabilities organized in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) On the occasion of International Day for Persons with Disabilities on Sunday a seminar was organized in Abbottabad under the patronage of the District Social Welfare, Sangi Welfare Foundation, Awaz Doo where Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam was the guest of honor.

Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam underscored the integral role of persons with disabilities in society, emphasizing the importance of respecting their rights and implementing national and international laws.

He outlined various initiatives, including job quota implementation, provision of facilities in government offices, ease during travel, and the establishment of special youth centers on main roads. The Commissioner stressed the need to address the rights of persons with disabilities at the grassroots level, where unfortunate incidents often occur within homes and neighborhoods.

Additionally, he advocated for the effective implementation of programs such as the Bait-ul-Maal Support Program, and the Zakat Program for the protection and improvement of society. Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam commended the Awaz Doo program for its efforts in addressing the issues of persons with disabilities, encouraging broader societal participation in commemorating this special day.

Shahid Aziz, the Regional Coordinator of Sangi Development Foundation, shared insights into the objectives of the Awaz Doo program, aiming to instigate positive change in society by enhancing communication capabilities and facilitating the submission of related issues to relevant authorities.

The seminar concluded with special representatives of persons with disabilities presenting a Charter of Demands to Commissioner Hazara, highlighting various issues that require attention and resolution.