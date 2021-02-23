Seminar on international scholarships held at Islamia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A seminar was organized by the Directorate of International Linkages, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to create awareness about International Scholarships.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the university has developed links with international educational institutions and other universities.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has succeeded in making its place in the world ranking of universities, time higher education ranking, and QS ranking.

The Directorate of International Linkages is promoting liaison with international educational and research institutions and agreements have reached with universities in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Belarus, Brazil and other developed countries to help local students to have access to international institutions.

Director International Linkages Dr. Abid Shehzad spoke about the establishment of his office and admissions in international institutions for students, scholarships, exchange of students and Faculty.

He said that the Directorate of International Linkages is organizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Conference on March 30 and 31. Through this conference, students can present their research papers globally.