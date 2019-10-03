UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Interplay Of Economy & Security, Hosted By COAS, Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:44 PM

Seminar on Interplay of economy & security, hosted by COAS, held

Sequel to discussions and seminars on 'Interplay of economy and security', a concluding session of stakeholders, hosted by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at Army Auditorium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Sequel to discussions and seminars on 'Interplay of economy and security', a concluding session of stakeholders, hosted by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at Army Auditorium.

Government's economic team and businessmen of the country participated, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The COAS apprised participants about improved internal security environment of the country which has enabled space for increased economic activity.

He said that accessibility and responsiveness of government economic team to business community, which displayed the understanding between public and private institutions, is a good sign for intended positive trajectory in economic activity.

The COAS said that national security is intimately linked to economy while prosperity is function of balance in security needs and economic growth.

He said that aim of various discussions and seminars was to bring the stakeholders at one platform to formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward.

The govt economic team apprised business community about initiatives ,being introduced by the government to facilitate businesses and the encouraging results of stabilization efforts on national economy.

Businessmen shared their suggestions with the govt team to further improve environment for ease of doing businesses and assured that they will cooperate in implementation of government reforms and also play their part by paying taxes and investing in a socially and economically responsible manner.

The COAS thanked all participants for purposeful utilization of the jointforum by stakeholders for discussions and seminars, leading to formulationof policy recommendations for subsequent processes and implementation.

Related Topics

Army Business ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa All Government

Recent Stories

Netherlands and Ireland to host Pakistan before WT ..

4 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on Malian Army Camp

4 minutes ago

OIC Affirms Continued Developmental Support to Som ..

4 minutes ago

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

14 minutes ago

Slack Ireland too strong for Russia at Rugby World ..

44 seconds ago

Nearly 11 million people send names to Mars on NAS ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.