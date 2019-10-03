Seminar on Interplay of economy & security, hosted by COAS, held

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Sequel to discussions and seminars on 'Interplay of economy and security', a concluding session of stakeholders, hosted by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at Army Auditorium.

Government's economic team and businessmen of the country participated, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The COAS apprised participants about improved internal security environment of the country which has enabled space for increased economic activity.

He said that accessibility and responsiveness of government economic team to business community, which displayed the understanding between public and private institutions, is a good sign for intended positive trajectory in economic activity.

The COAS said that national security is intimately linked to economy while prosperity is function of balance in security needs and economic growth.

He said that aim of various discussions and seminars was to bring the stakeholders at one platform to formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward.

The govt economic team apprised business community about initiatives ,being introduced by the government to facilitate businesses and the encouraging results of stabilization efforts on national economy.

Businessmen shared their suggestions with the govt team to further improve environment for ease of doing businesses and assured that they will cooperate in implementation of government reforms and also play their part by paying taxes and investing in a socially and economically responsible manner.

The COAS thanked all participants for purposeful utilization of the jointforum by stakeholders for discussions and seminars, leading to formulationof policy recommendations for subsequent processes and implementation.