FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Special Education Department, Punjab organized a seminar regarding 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities' here at Allama Iqbal auditorium, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad on Monday.

The students showed their solidarity with the differently-abled by presenting stage performances and photo exhibition.

While addressing,Vice-Chancellor of Agricultural University Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the students under special education department were entitled to our attention and were the guarantors of bright Pakistan.

"To complete this good work, we should continue to arrange such programs so that the society could play its role to encouraging special children".

Divisional Special Education Officer, Faisalabad Abdul Sattar said that,"we should make a commitment to disabled to make them an active part of the society",adding that restoring the rights of these people was our national duty and responsibility.

Later , an awareness walk was held to mark the day.