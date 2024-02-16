Open Menu

Seminar On 'Intricacies Of Vegetable Seed Production' Held:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Seminar on 'Intricacies of vegetable seed production' held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at College of Agriculture University of Sargodha organized a seminar focusing on the intricacies of vegetable seed production.

According to a press release issued by UoS here on Friday, the seminar provided a platform to experts, scholars, and a large number of students to delve into the challenges and prospects associated with the agriculture sector.

Dr. Amir Shakeel, Associate Professor PBG, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, emphasized the crucial role of innovation and technology in overcoming the challenges faced in vegetable seed production.

The issue of limited access to high-quality seeds was brought to the forefront.

The Chief Guest stressed the importance of investing in research and development to breed improved varieties that were resistant to pests, diseases and adverse environmental conditions

Dr. Khurram Zia, Associate Professor, Institute of Horticultural Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Noorka Chairman Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics also spoke on the occasion.

Later,Prof. Dr. Zafar Hayyat, Principal college of Agriculture presented shields of appreciation to the esteemed guests, symbolizing gratitude for their invaluable contribution to the event.

