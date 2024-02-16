Seminar On 'Intricacies Of Vegetable Seed Production' Held:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at College of Agriculture University of Sargodha organized a seminar focusing on the intricacies of vegetable seed production.
According to a press release issued by UoS here on Friday, the seminar provided a platform to experts, scholars, and a large number of students to delve into the challenges and prospects associated with the agriculture sector.
Dr. Amir Shakeel, Associate Professor PBG, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, emphasized the crucial role of innovation and technology in overcoming the challenges faced in vegetable seed production.
The issue of limited access to high-quality seeds was brought to the forefront.
The Chief Guest stressed the importance of investing in research and development to breed improved varieties that were resistant to pests, diseases and adverse environmental conditions
Dr. Khurram Zia, Associate Professor, Institute of Horticultural Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Noorka Chairman Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics also spoke on the occasion.
Later,Prof. Dr. Zafar Hayyat, Principal college of Agriculture presented shields of appreciation to the esteemed guests, symbolizing gratitude for their invaluable contribution to the event.
Recent Stories
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather predicts across northern Sindh9 minutes ago
-
PHC asks ECP to scrutinize forms 45, 47; address grievances of candidates19 minutes ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases34 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 108 kg drugs in five operations49 minutes ago
-
54 kite flyers, sellers arrested; 2000 kites, 65 string rolls recovered49 minutes ago
-
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Khan53 minutes ago
-
FIA arrested 2 accused involved in illegal currency business59 minutes ago
-
ECP's sole Twitter account verified with gray tick59 minutes ago
-
Youth and girl shot dead in Takhtbhai59 minutes ago
-
Urs of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi Begins Feb 24th59 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims one life1 hour ago
-
Action against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in G-13, G-14 in full swing1 hour ago