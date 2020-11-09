Seminar on Iqbal Day held at IUB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A seminar was held here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal here on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, the vice-chancellor said that in order to promote the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and enhance research on his life and work, the Department of Iqbaliat was detached from the Department of urdu.

He said that it was needed that the message of Allama Iqbal should reach the world and the true face of islam in the words of Allama Iqbal be seen by the west. He said that the youth of Pakistan should read Iqbal and try to grasp his message.

Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said that Allama Iqbal is known as a great poet and philosopher but he was also a good politician which can be seen through his letters to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.