(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur would celebrate 149th birth anniversary of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal on November 9 by holding a special seminar at Ghotvie Hall

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur would celebrate 149th birth anniversary of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal on November 9 by holding a special seminar at Ghotvie Hall.

Prominent Scholar Prof Dr Anawar would be the Key speaker.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Athar Mahboob would chair the seminar.