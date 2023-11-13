Open Menu

Seminar On “Iqbal & Revival Of Our Commitments With Pakistan” At LCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday organized a seminar on “Iqbal & Revival of Our Commitments with Pakistan” at its premises that was largely attended by the experts and people from different walks of life

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Muhammad Arif Hijazi, President Fiker–e-Iqbal Forum Khawaja Waheed, Maj. General Qasim Qureshi and Brig. Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that Allama Iqbal was a great poet and thinker. Iqbal’s concept of humanity is greatly needed today than ever before. They said that Allama Iqbal has taught a wonderful lesson of brotherhood and human friendship which is a great gift for entire humanity.

They added that Allama Iqbal taught individuals and nations to work beyond differences by working with humanity and equality in the community. They said that Allama Iqbal is a poet of love and humanity and the efforts that the Allama made to connect the kingdoms are very important for every human being.

They said that the Iqbal was not just a universal poet but unmatchable philosopher, political leader and custodian of human ethics and values. They called for making the young generation aware of Iqbal's philosophy.

